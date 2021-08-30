Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been asked to return Obama and Putin’s gifts to Israel.

The cabinet that deposed Israel’s beleaguered former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was asked on Monday to return gifts he received from foreign leaders during his decade-long tenure.

According to the Associated Press, the Prime Minister’s Office has asked Netanyahu to return any gifts he received during his tenure in office. According to an Israeli news outlet, the government is requesting the return of 42 objects handed to Netanyahu, including a rectangular glass box with Barack Obama’s autograph and the first volume of the Bible from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Other presents in question are said to have come from politicians in France, Germany, and the Vatican, among others.

When contacted for response, a representative for Netanyahu told the Associated Press that the former prime minister did not have any of the presents. According to Israeli law, any gift worth more than $90 belongs to the state of Israel, not the prime minister’s office occupant.

Throughout Netanyahu’s 15 non-consecutive years as Israel’s prime minister, his extravagant expenditures and lifestyle have been scrutinized. Indeed, one of the three criminal charges launched against him in November 2019 was sparked by the lavish gifts he received. Netanyahu has denied any misconduct in any of these cases, dismissing the allegations as politically driven.

During the four elections contested between 2019 and 2021, allegations of corruption were utilized to attack Netanyahu on the campaign trail. Netanyahu was defeated in the final election in March by a broad coalition led by old protege-turned-rival Naftali Bennett.

When the Prime Minister’s Office began requesting the return of unaccounted gifts, these criminal cases were still lingering in the background. Netanyahu was rumored to have dined with Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, a state witness against him, in Hawaii last week, according to Israeli media.

Ellison’s name was reportedly mentioned in two of Netanyahu’s cases, and it was reported that he campaigned and persuaded Israeli entrepreneur Arnon Milchan to dismiss his lawyer so that Netanyahu could retain him. Milchan was a witness in the gift-giving case against Netanyahu, although he is not facing charges. Netanyahu’s spokesperson justified the meeting with Ellison in a separate statement, claiming that the dinner did not break any Israeli laws.

Netanyahu's Hawaii vacation, aside from the dubiousness of meeting with a witness in an open criminal case against him, was a.