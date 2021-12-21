Former Danish Minister of Migration is Expelled from Parliament.

On Tuesday, Denmark’s parliament decided to dismiss Inger Stojberg, the former minister of migration who was found guilty last week of violating refugees’ rights by splitting asylum-seeking couples.

After a lengthy debate, 98 members voted in favor of her immediate expulsion, with 18 voting against, making her the first MP to be expelled in 30 years.

Stojberg, who was sentenced to 60 days in prison by a special court last week despite the fact that she is unlikely to do any time in prison, had to leave the chamber right away, waving farewell as she walked away.

“I’d rather be voted out by my colleagues in parliament for trying to safeguard some girls than voted out by the Danish people for turning a blind eye,” she said as she walked out of the room.

She did say, though, that she was open to returning to politics, implying that this was not her “final word.”

Her decision to separate asylum-seeking couples when the woman was under the age of 18 was deemed to be in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The 48-year-old self-styled protector of “Danish values,” a tremendously popular politician who served as minister from 2015 to 2019, was widely opposed by most major parties.

“Being a member of parliament and receiving a prison sentence are incompatible,” Karsten Lauritzen, the parliamentary chairman of Venstre, the party Stojberg abandoned in February, stated.

Only four members of parliament have been excluded since 1953.

Following ministerial orders, the government separated 23 couples without investigating their situations in 2016.

The couples, who were generally only a few years apart in age, were then separated and their cases were examined separately.

Staff at the centers stated that the separated asylum seekers had suicidal thoughts or attempted suicide in seven of the cases.

The policy was deemed to be illegal since it was implemented without considering exceptions or particular circumstances.

Stojberg said that the policy was designed to combat forced marriages, and that she was “punished for trying to safeguard the girls” after her trial.

“Frankly, something is really wrong,” she remarked at the time on social media.

Stojberg aided a center-right government backed by the anti-immigration Danish People’s Party in tightening Denmark’s stringent migration regulations (DF).

She boasted of having passed more than 110 amendments curtailing foreigners’ rights, including a provision allowing migrants’ assets to be taken to fund their care in Denmark.

