Former Danish Immigration Minister Convicted for Ordering Asylum-Seeking Couples to be Separated

A former Danish immigration minister was found guilty on Monday of separating couples in asylum centers, a practice described as “obviously illegal” by a Danish parliament-appointed panel. For the first time in 26 years, the country’s Court of Impeachment met to try Inger Stoejberg, who now faces 60 days in detention.

The Danish parliament approved Stoejberg’s trial for charges stemming from a 2016 decision to separate asylum-seeking couples while one of them was a minor. Stoejberg stated that she issued the order because she was concerned that the children were being coerced into weddings.

Despite the fact that her ministry’s staff advised her that the move was illegal, 23 couples were split up before the policy was reversed months later. The majority of the women were between the ages of 15 and 17, while the men were between the ages of 15 and 32.

Although the legal age for marriage in Denmark is 18, the women under the age of 18 declared they had given their approval to the union. Some of the couples, the most of whom were Syrians, arrived in Denmark with children or pregnant women.

During the trial, which began on September 2, Stoejberg maintained her innocence, but the court found her guilty of “intentionally or by gross carelessness ignoring the duties” of her position and providing “incorrect or misleading information” to parliament.

Stoejberg told reporters outside the court after her conviction, “It’s not just me who has lost, but Danish ideals have lost as well.”

It’s unclear whether she’ll serve her 60-day sentence in jail or at home with an electronic monitoring device. The duration of her sentence, according to prosecutor Jon Lauritzen, “is not significant to us.” “It was critical that she was found guilty because there was intent,” he said.

One judge argued for Stoejberg’s acquittal, according to Court President Thomas Roerdam, although he did not name the judge. There is no way to overturn the decision.

Stoejberg said she was "very, extremely astonished by the ruling" but will serve her term after receiving flowers from supporters after the court's decision. Rene Offersen, a defense lawyer, described the decision as "disappointing." Stoejberg has been accused of deceiving four parliamentary committees while briefing them about the separation strategy she implemented as minister.