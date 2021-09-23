Former colonial ruler Spain has a love-hate relationship with Mexico.

This month, Mexico marks 200 years of independence from Spain, its former colonial ruler with whom it still maintains a tense relationship.

Most Mexicans are of mixed European and indigenous origin, and their attitudes of the conquest’s violence, which forced culture, language, and religion on the country, are varied.

As a result, Spain is perceived as both the motherland and the adversary.

“There is a love-hate relationship, but it varies according on social status. We find hesitation among the middle and upper classes, but hostility among the poorer classes is more intense,” historian Lorenzo Meyer told AFP.

According to him, the governments of the two countries have had ups and downs in their relationship.

During the administration of Mexican dictator Porfirio Diaz (1884-1911), the Spanish benefited from favorable relations, but they distanced themselves from the turmoil of the 1910-1920 Mexican revolution.

Before dictator Francisco Franco assumed control, relations improved again during the Second Spanish Republic, which lasted from 1931 to 1939.

Aside from politics, Meyer claims that Spain has provided Mexico with “cultural salvation” from American dominance.

Bullfighting and music are popular in Mexico, with classic songs such as “Madrid” and “Granada” written by Mexican musician Agustin Lara in the 1930s.

Mikel Alonso, a Basque chef with Mexican citizenship, said the feeling is reciprocal.

“When people sing in my hometown, there are only two types of songs: deep and sentimental Basque and cheerful ranchera,” he explained.

Between 1939 and 1946, Mexico provided asylum to Spanish anti-Franco Republicans, who even set up a government in exile in Mexico City and had diplomatic representation until the 1980s.

“Franco went unnoticed for the rest of his life. The Republican embassy in this city was the longest-serving in the world,” Meyer added.

“They lived with the lie that there was a Republican ambassador, but there was a Franco representative (in the Portuguese embassy) who was truly in charge of the day-to-day operations,” he added.

Around 20,000 Republicans visited Mexico, including intellectuals who supported educational institutions.

The Royal Academy of History in Madrid’s Carlos Martinez Shaw observed, “The welcome shown to the Spanish Republican exiles will never be forgotten.”

He continued, “They were welcomed with open arms in Mexico.”

Republicans were first hesitant, and some even demanded that their children have Spanish teachers, Meyer said.

“They did not come out of love, but out of need. Mexico promised them shelter and provided them with living quarters. “They didn’t have anywhere to go,” he explained.

Angel Sarmiento Gonzalez, a Republican deputy who advocated for agrarian reform, was one among the exiles. Brief News from Washington Newsday.