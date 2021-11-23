Former China Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has been charged by Peng.

With a spotless record and the solemn demeanor of a Chinese Communist Party cadre, nothing suggested Zhang Gaoli, now 75, would become engaged in a sex scandal with worldwide ramifications.

Tennis star Peng Shuai accused the former vice premier (2013-18) of forcing her to have sex during a long-term on-again, off-again romance in a message quickly blocked on Chinese social media.

The tennis community is worried about the player’s fate, as he has not been seen in public for three weeks since making the allegations in early November.

Zhang hasn’t made an appearance in public and hasn’t replied to the allegations.

Zhang, who was born in 1946 in Jinjiang, Fujian’s southeastern province, ascended through the ranks of the Communist Party to eventually serve on the Politburo Standing Committee for five years, which includes President Xi Jinping among its seven members at the pinnacle of Chinese authority.

Zhang, the lowest-ranking member of the ruling circle and the country’s number seven, managed massive infrastructure projects while maintaining a low profile.

During those five years, “he remained fairly colorless,” according to political analyst Willy Lam of the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

“He hasn’t distinguished himself in any way, and he isn’t linked to any particular accomplishment.”

Zhang was the leader of a working group on preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin in February of next year, before stepping down in 2018.

In June 2016, he met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in this role.

On Sunday, Bach chatted with Peng via video call, and she stated that she was OK.

Zhang was close to Premier Li Keqiang and, in particular, former President Jiang Zemin (1993-2003), who, despite his advanced age, wields some weight in Beijing as the leader of the so-called Shanghai group.

“(Zhang) was able to rise through the ranks thanks to the support of influential officials,” Lam told AFP.

Unlike many Chinese officials with ties to large corporations, Zhang has been quiet about his achievements and has avoided being implicated in corruption scandals.

“His track record is really spotless,” Lam added.

Zhang, an economics graduate, spent most of his career working for a state-owned oil company in Guangdong, China’s prosperous southern region.

His political career began there, first as vice governor of the province (1988), then as party boss in the booming border town of Shenzhen. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.