Former child soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo have a difficult transition back to civilian life.

Former child soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo have gone on to work as shopkeepers, hairdressers, and tailors, but many are still struggling to reintegrate into society.

Dreams of becoming a farmer or a teacher are thwarted by difficult circumstances in a society plagued by unemployment and poverty.

Clement Kahindo, the supervisor of a makeshift shelter in Goma, North Kivu’s capital, talks over the list of issues.

His facility is run by Cajed, an NGO that works with poor youth and now houses roughly 40 youngsters aged 10 to 17 who were recently rescued from armed groups.

“They are taught proper behavior, as well as how to read and write. They help with painting, basket-making, gardening, and cleaning “According to AFP, he said.

Why don’t you teach them a skill? “We do that occasionally, but not very often,” Kahindo remarked. “We don’t have enough money.” However, he was pleased to mention the success of a young man who had been given a sewing machine and who has since returned with updates on his development. Another owns and operates a hair salon.

Many former child combatants, according to Kahindo, were overwhelmed by the horrors they had experienced in a region of the country plagued by violence for more than 25 years.

“They’ve witnessed murders, and some of them have committed murders themselves, such as the adolescent who was forced to tie people up and bury them alive,” Kahindo added.

According to Faustin Busimba, Cajed’s program officer, the youngest children are “employed for surveillance, cooking, water, and firewood.”

“A child who stays in an armed organization for two or three years goes to the front.”

The front line and the conflict itself can be turbulent in eastern DRC’s North and South Kivu, as well as Ituri province.

The roots of violence in this turbulent region are frequently complicated and overlapping, based in old grievances but also influenced by the activity of foreign rebel groups and ethnic militias.

Child soldiers known as “kadogos” were common in Laurent-Desire Kabila’s rebel army in the 1990s, which overthrew President Mobutu Sese Seko in 1997.

According to a task force on children and conflicts led by the UN mission in the country’s child protection sector, MONUSCO, and UNICEF, 13 armed organizations remain on a no-enrollment list for children. The post-Mobutu army of the Democratic Republic of Congo has been removed from the blacklist.

The number of child soldiers in the DRC is difficult to estimate, but it is believed to number in the thousands.

Experts say the reasons for their enrollment vary.

3,000 to 5,000 dollars The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.