Former Cardinal of the United States Pleads Not Guilty to Sexually Assaulting a Teenage Boy.

Former US cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the highest-ranking Roman Catholic official in the United States facing criminal charges in the vast clergy abuse scandal, pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a young boy on Friday.

According to video shared on social media, McCarrick, 91, appeared before Massachusetts District Court in the town of Dedham slumped over with the assistance of a walker, amid some boos.

Barry Coburn, McCarrick’s attorney, verified that client had entered a not guilty plea. Coburn claimed he didn’t have anything else to say.

“History is being written today. Mitchell Garabedian, the victim’s attorney, said in a statement to AFP that “history will not be forgotten.”

“The trailblazing accuser is sending a clear message to the Catholic Church that its reign of sexual abuse by Bishops and Cardinals will be met front on.”

In July, three accusations of indecent assault and violence against a kid over 14 were filed against the former archbishop of Washington, DC.

In 2019, McCarrick was removed from the Catholic Church, making him the highest-ranking Church figure to be expelled in contemporary history.

The Vatican has judged him guilty of sexually assaulting at least one adolescent boy in the 1970s, as well as sexual misbehavior with adult male seminarians.

Prosecutors allege that in 1974, while walking around the Wellesley College campus in Massachusetts for the boy’s brother’s wedding celebration, McCarrick molested a 16-year-old kid.

According to the criminal complaint, McCarrick escorted the victim into a room and grabbed his genitals while “citing prayers.”

According to court documents seen by AFP, McCarrick left the courthouse on Friday after posting $5,000 bond.

Accusers have filed multiple legal lawsuits against the ex-cardinal, but this is the first criminal prosecution against him.

In recent years, the Catholic Church has been rocked by a series of child sex abuse scandals.

In 2018, a grand jury investigation into Pennsylvania dioceses revealed the Church’s systematic cover-up of sexual abuse by “more than 300 predator priests.”

More than 1,000 children were named as victims.

According to the website bishop-accountability.org, the US Catholic Church received 18,500 complaints against 6,700 members of the clergy between 1950 and 2016.

Several top church figures in the United States, including the late cardinal Bernard Law, have been forced to retire for safeguarding sex offender priests.