Former Afghan Central Bank Governor Predicts Economic Collapse

Afghanistan’s economy is likely to decline sharply as a result of the Taliban’s leadership and the blockade of foreign help, according to the country’s former central bank chief.

“I don’t want to call economic collapse, but I believe it will be an incredibly problematic or terrible economic situation,” Ajmal Ahmady predicted, expecting a 10 to 20% drop in GDP.

International sanctions that hinder assistance financing and restrict access to $9 billion in reserves, according to Ahmady, who fled the country shortly after Kabul fell to the Taliban in mid-August, might lead to a currency shortage in the country.

“Obviously, the availability of dollars will be extremely limited. But there’s also the issue of local money, or afghanis, because the country lacks a printing press, he noted in an Atlantic Council talk.

The central bank had expected a shipment of two billion afghanis from a Polish firm and had signed a contract for another 100 billion from a French firm, but Ahmady believes it is doubtful that the bills will be delivered.

Because we import big amounts of food, “you’re going to see the currency fall (and) inflation rise” as a result of the cash shortage, he said.

“I believe that will be another stumbling block for the Taliban regime.”

Afghanistan “was already facing a triple shock” of the Covid-19 pandemic, a regional drought, and the ongoing conflict even before the civilian government collapsed.

The United States holds the majority of the country’s reserves, keeping them out of reach of the Taliban, while the IMF and World Bank have halted any funding to the country.