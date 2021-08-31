Foreign vessels entering China’s “territorial waters” are required to notify Beijing.

China has issued a new maritime rule that requires foreign vessels entering its “territorial waters” to report to Beijing in order to enforce its claim over the disputed waters.

According to the South China Morning Post, the new policy, which requires foreign vessels to transmit ship and cargo information to China’s Maritime Safety Administration, will take effect on Wednesday.

Submersibles, nuclear vessels, ships carrying radioactive materials, bulk oil, chemicals, liquefied gas, and other dangerous and harmful substances are all affected by the new law. Vessels that pose a risk to the country’s marine traffic safety should also follow the laws, according to the warning.

The vessel’s name, call sign, present position, next port of call, and projected arrival time should all be reported. The report must also include the name of the shipborne dangerous products and the cargo deadweight.

“If the vessel’s automatic identifying system is in good working order, a follow-up report is not required after entering Chinese territorial waters. However, if the automatic identifying system fails, the vessel must report every two hours until it departs the territorial waters, according to the notice.

The new rule is likely to exacerbate tensions in the South China Sea, as China claims most of the sea’s waters under a “nine-dash line.” However, neighboring countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia disagree with these statements.

In 2016, the International Tribunal in The Hague decided that China had no legal basis for claiming historic rights to resources within the “nine-dash line” marine zones. China has objected to the decision.

For the same reason, Beijing’s use of “territorial seas” is ambiguous, as China deems the Taiwan Strait to be under its control.

“China’s exploitation of the law to broaden the scope of gray zone conflict could become a ticking time bomb,” a Taiwanese expert stated in a Taipei Times report.

Beijing considers its maritime sovereignty to include more than only its coastline waters, according to Su Tzu-yun, director of the Institute of National Defense and Strategic Research’s Division of Defense Strategy and Resources.

“This would include the 12 nautical miles of sea surrounding the artificial reefs it has built in the South China Sea, providing Beijing with a justification to respond to freedom of navigation exercises conducted by other nations,” he said.

The UN treaty, on the other hand, deems the waters between Taiwan and China to be an international strait. Brief News from Washington Newsday.