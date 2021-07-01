Foreign forces would face “broken heads and bloodshed,” according to Xi Jinping, if they bully China.

Foreign forces should not act aggressively toward China, according to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who issued a warning to them on Thursday.

“No foreign force will be allowed to bully, oppress, or enslave the Chinese people, and anyone who tries will confront broken heads and bloodshed in front of the iron Great Wall of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” Xi declared during a speech commemorating the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.

The inflammatory language in his speech seemed to be geared for a domestic audience, as state media edited out the section of the quote about “broken skulls and slaughter” in the English translation, according to the Associated Press.

The throng erupted with applause as Xi finished his address.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Xi appeared to be retaliating against the United States and others who have criticized the emerging power’s trade and technology policies, military expansion, and human rights record, using unusually aggressive words. He also stated in an hour-long speech that the country must maintain its one-party rule, underlining the communists’ role in propelling China to global prominence.

The demonstration, which included a military flyover and people waving Chinese flags and chanting patriotic songs, was reminiscent of Mao Zedong, the founding leader of communist China. Xi even wore a gray buttoned-up suit similar to Mao’s and spoke from the same balcony above Tiananmen Gate where Mao declared the beginning of communist government in 1949. According to the official Xinhua News Agency, more than 70,000 people attended the event on Thursday.

Xi, the party’s leader who is expected to seek re-election next year, received the most applause when he said the party had restored China’s dignity after decades of subjugation by Western powers and Japan in the 19th and 20th centuries, and had transformed it into the world’s second-largest economy in recent decades.

Following anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019, Xi said that China has restored order and reaffirmed the Communist Party’s determination to bring self-governing Taiwan under its rule.

Western democracies have harshly criticized both approaches. They have accused the Communist Party of misusing its power at home, accusing it of arresting thousands of people. This is a condensed version of the information.