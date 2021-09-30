Foreign businesses in China are being hamstrung by so-called “hostage diplomacy.”

The homecoming of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou from Canada this week was hailed as a diplomatic victory in China, but the festivities left a sour taste in the mouths of the expat business community, which was already shaken by the possibility of “hostage diplomacy.”

That fear stemmed from a component of the story that Chinese state media mainly ignored: just as flag-waving throngs prepared to greet Meng at Shenzhen airport, two Canadians were leaving after nearly three years in detention.

In December 2018, ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were apprehended in China, only days after Meng was arrested in Vancouver on a US warrant for fraud.

Although Beijing claimed the two incidents were unrelated, the incarceration of the “Michaels” was widely interpreted as retaliation, a perception reinforced when they were released just as Meng was leaving for China.

Steven Lynch, general director of the British Chamber of Commerce in China, remarked, “It increasingly appears that business is becoming more politicized.”

“The jubilant, nationalist welcome of Meng was off-putting to quite a few international executives here,” a Shanghai-based Canadian manager remarked.

To avoid upsetting the authorities in the world’s second-largest economy, foreign companies in China have traditionally walked a delicate line on politically sensitive matters.

However, the Meng-Michaels case heightened fears that employees would be detained as a result of diplomatic tensions between China and their home countries.

According to the Canadian manager in Shanghai, several companies stepped up their risk strategy and devised “frantic” contingency plans for prospective staff detentions.

“There was a lot of fear that anyone may be apprehended on the street at any time.”

The Michaels were arrested on suspicion of spying and had little interaction with the outside world while in prison.

The incident shattered China-Canada ties and tarnished Beijing’s reputation among governments and businesses around the world.

It also put more pressure on international enterprises operating in China, which are struggling due to rising nationalism, trade wars with the West, tighter Covid-19 border controls, and a tightening regulatory environment.

Some Canadian companies have decided that the dangers are too great and have begun to scale back their activities in China.

Many other Canadian businesses are hesitant to deploy employees to the United States.

The Shanghai-based Canadian manager explained, “Every foreigner in China has to know that they’re on the clock.”

Foreigners like Kovrig and Spavor were not the only ones caught up in China’s apparent reprisal.

After his employer got involved in a legal issue, an Irish businessman has been detained since 2019.