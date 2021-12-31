Foreign businesses are concerned as China’s new food import law takes effect.

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could become much more difficult as of Saturday, with new import regulations posing significant challenges for foreign companies attempting to enter the world’s largest food and beverage industry.

In 2020, Chinese consumers spent $108 billion on imported goods, with that figure expected to rise in 2021, as imports increased by roughly 30% year on year in the first three quarters.

However, from January 1, all food producers shipping to China will be required to register with the customs department, adding yet another hurdle for multinational businesses that have long complained of being unfairly penalized.

Previously, the extra step was only required for products that posed a health risk, such as seafood. Coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate, and a variety of other goods will now be examined as well.

“The import curtain will fall” on New Year’s Day, according to Alban Renaud, a China-based lawyer with the firm Adaltys.

“Will there be a margin of tolerance?” he said, adding that there were still many unknowns. What about applications that are in the works but have yet to be approved? “What about those who applied too late?” says the narrator. “You need (approval) or the goods will arrive at ports and you will have to pay penalties,” one importer told AFP. He cautioned that companies that do not have the proper documents will experience delays at the border.

Importers have claimed that the revised application details were published late and that the registration website was only launched last month, and that they encountered frustrating obstacles while attempting to register, such as information that was not available in English.

According to a Beijing-based ambassador, some companies were even given the incorrect country code, such as a Portuguese importer being registered as Spanish.

Control measures contained in Beijing’s tough zero-Covid approach have already harmed food producers and importers, with China tying the virus to food since a Beijing incident last year was blamed on imported salmon.

When a Covid outbreak is found at the point of packing overseas, products entering China are now subjected to additional screening and disinfection, with products frequently being rejected.

Covid-19 is unlikely to be transmitted via food, according to the World Health Organization.

“Many enterprises are still waiting to receive their license,” the EU Chamber of Commerce in Beijing said only days before the new regulations take effect.

"Many enterprises are still waiting to receive their license," the EU Chamber of Commerce in Beijing said only days before the new regulations take effect.