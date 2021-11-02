Forces of Mexico open fire on a vehicle, killing a migrant.

Authorities reported Monday that Mexican security personnel opened fire on a pick-up truck transporting migrants who attempted to ram a patrol vehicle, killing one Cuban and injuring many others.

Leaders of a migrant caravan traveling into Mexico City to demand asylum status stated the foreigners were members of their organization and accused the National Guard of a “attack.”

After indications that three vehicles had eluded a security checkpoint, the National Guard claimed its men found a pick-up truck on a dusty route in the southern state of Chiapas on Sunday.

It stated in a statement that the driver disobeyed a stop order and accelerated toward the patrol, leading its troops to shoot fire out of concern for their safety.

Several passengers attempted to flee the truck but were apprehended, with one person dead and four others injured, according to the National Guard.

The Chiapas attorney general’s office identified the man killed as Cristobal “N,” a Cuban national, in a statement posted late Sunday that did not reference the National Guard’s involvement.

The injured, all Cubans, were transferred to the hospital, according to a government source.

According to the National Guard, nine additional foreigners were handed over to immigration authorities, while the driver was detained by prosecutors.

One of the caravan’s leaders, Irineo Mujica, said the foreigners had been traveling with the group but had decided to split up owing to concerns of government raids.

“They were hitched to a truck and shot,” Mujica explained.

On October 23, some 1,000 refugees seeking asylum set out on foot from the southern city of Tapachula, demanding “justice, dignity, and freedom.”

In recent months, tens of thousands of migrants headed for the United States, largely Central Americans and Haitians, have landed in Mexico, fleeing poverty and violence.

According to Human Rights Watch in New York, Mexico has deported 54,000 immigrants so far in 2021.