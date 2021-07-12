For Weeks, Funeral Workers Stored the Body of a 490-Pound Man in a Washroom

Two funeral directors in England have been dismissed after the body of a man weighing over 490 pounds was allegedly left in a facility washroom for four weeks.

According to BirminghamLive, the anonymous man was allegedly left in his coffin in a lavatory at the Central England Co-funeral operative’s home in Great Brook Street, Birmingham, for four weeks instead of being refrigerated in the mortuary.

Because of his girth, the man was kept in the lavatory rather than the mortuary, according to the local outlet. The corpse weighed more than 490 pounds. Before the funeral, his relatives supposedly paid him a visit at that location.

Following the allegations, the Central England Co-operative started an investigation into the two staffers who kept him there and then fired them because their behavior “fell below what was anticipated” of business employees.

“We take the care of the deceased extremely seriously,” a Co-Operative representative told This website on Monday. “After we were advised of a potential issue, we promptly met with the family.”

“Following the conclusion of an internal inquiry, disciplinary action was taken, and we can confirm the dismissal of two colleagues.”

The company “truly regrets the grief this has caused,” according to the representative, adding that they “have been working closely with the family to be open and transparent, to offer help, and have sincerely apologized for what has happened.”

“We are primarily concerned with the care of the departed and the support of their relatives. We have strict procedures in place in this regard, and we will take efforts to ensure that they are followed to the letter.”

The man was laid to rest in Birmingham earlier in 2021, as cremation was not possible due to the width of his casket exceeding the crematorium’s maximum dimensions.

His daughter, who requested anonymity to protect the family, told BirminghamLive that funeral houses should do more to accommodate people of various sizes so that other families don’t have to go through what she did.