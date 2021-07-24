For wearing modern clothing, an Indian teen was murdered by his uncles and grandfather; his body was thrown over a bridge.

According to authorities, a 17-year-old girl from India’s Uttar Pradesh state was slain and her body thrown down a bridge by her relatives because she refused to observe laws requiring her to wear out-of-date attire.

Passersby discovered the unidentified girl’s body stuck in the grille of the Patanwa bridge on the Kasya-Patna highway on Tuesday, according to daily The Times of India, quoting Deoria district police superintendent Shripati Mishra.

According to authorities, the girl began wearing modern clothing after her family relocated to Ludhiana in the adjacent state of Punjab for her father’s job. When she and her mother returned to Mahuadih, the girl’s attire irritated her grandfather, Paramhans Paswan, and two uncles.

“On Monday, the girl’s uncle, Arvind Paswan, requested her mother, Shakuntala Devi, to stop her daughter from wearing western clothes and staying outside for long periods of time. Arvind was also backed by [the girl’s grandfather]. Meanwhile, the girl went home and overheard the exchange, according to Superintendent Mishra, as quoted by The Times of India.

“When the girl defied their orders and allegedly hit Arvind, the situation escalated. Arvind, his wife, and [his]brother (Vyas) were enraged by this and assaulted the girl. Mishra said, “She collided with the wall and collapsed on the ground, bleeding heavily.”

After realizing that the girl had died, the family hired an auto-rickshaw and drove her body to the Kasya-Patna highway, where they flung her from the Patanwa bridge, according to the officer. The body, on the other hand, had become lodged in the bridge’s grille and was subsequently discovered by others.

The body was recovered by police and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Over the incident, authorities detained Paramhans and the auto-rickshaw driver, Hasnain, while the girl’s two uncles are still on the run. The event has also been reported to the girl’s father.

A similar event occurred in Aligarh in 2013, when a 55-year-old widow was slain by a mob because her daughter continued to wear pants.

After a long-running feud over her 20-year-old daughter’s preference for western dress over traditional Indian clothing, Keshmal Dubey was beaten to death by armed neighbors.

The crowd had pushed its way into the woman’s home, armed with weapons and clubs, and killed her by hitting her in the head with a rifle butt. They also hurt Gunjan Dubey’s daughter and her husband, Netrapal Dubey.

