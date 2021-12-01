For watching a movie, a North Korean boy was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

A 14-year-old North Korean youngster was detained after allegedly watching a South Korean film.

For watching the film, the adolescent was reportedly sentenced to 14 years of hard labor.

“A 14-year-old kid from Hyesan City’s Elementary and Middle School (our middle school) was caught on the 7th while viewing the South Korean (Korean) film ‘Mister,'” a source from Yanggang Province informed South Korea’s Daily NK on Tuesday. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

According to the source, the child did not even finish the video and was just five minutes into it when he was apprehended.

If the child’s parents are proven guilty, they may face punishment as well.

The punishment meted out to the child, as awful as it is, is not uncommon in North Korea, where rules are in place to limit outside influence. According to a legal document obtained by Daily NK, anyone detected in possession of South Korean movies or series can be punished.

“Those who have directly seen, heard, or maintained South Korean films, recordings, compilations, books, songs, drawings, or photos for more than 5 years but less than 15 years shall be punished by correctional work punishment,” according to the paper.

Yoon Mi So, a defector from North Korea, says she first witnessed a man being executed when she was 11 years old. The man was apprehended while in possession of a South Korean drama. The entire community was compelled to watch his execution, and if they didn’t, it was considered treason, according to Yoon, who now resides in South Korea.

“I have a vivid recall of the blindfolded man, and I can still see his tears streaming down his face.” That was a horrific experience for me. “His tears had totally soaked the blindfold,” she explained. “They chained him and put him on a stake, then shot him.” Kim Geum Hyok, another defector, said he was apprehended in 2009 at the age of 16 for carrying K-pop DVDs. Kim gave the DVDs to a buddy after his father sneaked them out of China.

Guards from the special squad, which specializes in detaining persons who watch “illegal videos,” then apprehended him. For four days, they allegedly confined him in a secluded room, interrogated him, and beat him up.

“I was scared to death. My world seemed to be coming to an end. They were curious as to how I obtained this film and how many individuals I had shown it to. I couldn’t say anything about my father. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.