For Vietnamese-Americans, Kabul’s fall brings back painful memories.

Phat Bui remembers the horror of his 1975 flight from Saigon and sees news footage of thousands of Afghans desperate to flee their country as it is overrun by the Taliban.

Bui and his family — his parents and eight siblings – had only two changes of clothes when they fled the invading Vietcong.

“My parents and brothers were terrified when I fled Vietnam when I was approximately 17 years old. “I was scared, too,” he told AFP from his new home in a Los Angeles suburb.

“And Saigon was utterly chaotic at the time. As a result, I can empathize with you. I’m sure they’re all terrified for their lives and futures. As a result, I feel a strong sense of empathy for them.

“For the Vietnamese, this brings back a lot of pain.”

In Kabul, a frenzied airlift is underway as US and NATO allies race to transport tens of thousands of Afghans out of the country before a self-imposed deadline of August 31.

After the US-led war of Afghanistan overthrew the Taliban 20 years ago, Islamists quickly seized control of the country once foreign soldiers withdrew.

In the face of the onslaught, the US-funded Afghan army broke, and the government fell apart.

There are now widespread fears that the Taliban will reimpose the harsh version of sharia law that they imposed when they first came to power in 1996-2001, including the deprivation of women’s rights and the imposition of harsh penalties on anyone found to have violated their ultra-strict interpretation of Islam.

Bui, now 62, has made a good life for himself in California, where he resides in a neighborhood known as “Little Saigon,” which is home to over 200,000 Vietnamese-Americans.

“Every day I get about 500 emails commenting on what’s going on in Afghanistan, talking about how what they see brings back the pain and suffering of what they endured in Vietnam,” says Bui, who chairs the Vietnamese-American Federation of Southern California.

“It was quite difficult for us,” he says, holding up the only two images he had of his boyhood in Vietnam. “Everything was taken away from us.”

It took weeks for the family to flee. They flew to a small island, where they remained until April 30, when nationalist troops took control of Saigon, now Ho Chi Minh City.

They then embarked on a series of long boat rides before being moved to a refugee camp in the United States.

