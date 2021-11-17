For US media working in China, Washington hails ‘progress.’

On Tuesday, the US said that talks with Chinese authorities to improve working conditions and access for US journalists in China had progressed.

Washington has taken measures against Chinese media on US soil accused of being Beijing’s propaganda organs, and has routinely denounced the worsening in China’s treatment of members of the US media.

The New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal were among the major publications that were ejected from China in 2020.

According to a State Department spokeswoman, recent negotiations have resulted in “some initial progress” in “a few areas” of the media environment.

“We appreciate this development, but we see it as only the first step,” a State Department official said, adding that the US would continue to fight for “increasing access and enhancing conditions for US and other foreign media,” as well as greater press freedom in general.

China has “agreed to give visas for a group of US journalists, providing they are eligible under all applicable laws and regulations,” according to the official.

According to the US official, Beijing has also pledged to “allow US journalists already in the PRC (People’s Republic of China) to freely go and return, which they had previously been unable to do.”

China has recently announced that the validity of US journalist visas will be extended to one year. All of the steps will be reciprocated by Washington, according to the person.

These measures, announced in the wake of US President Joe Biden’s virtual summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday, are expected to allow US media correspondents to return to China “to continue their essential job,” according to the State Department.