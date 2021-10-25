For US immigrant visas, Russians must now travel to Warsaw.

Russians who want to apply for an immigrant visa in the United States must now go to the US Embassy in Warsaw, according to the State Department, which blamed Moscow’s limitations.

This happened amid unresolved US-Russian tensions and tit-for-tat expulsions, which had already prompted Moscow to limit the number of US diplomatic workers in the country.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reacted angrily to the US visa move, which has been in effect since October 12.

She posted on the Telegram app that American diplomats had been “damaging” Russia’s consular services system for years, turning what should have been a simple, technical operation “into a true nightmare.”

The State Department, on the other hand, placed the burden firmly on Moscow’s shoulders.

In a statement sent by AFP, a State Department official said, “The Russian government’s decision to restrict the United States from retaining, employing, or contracting Russian or third-country workers substantially impairs our capacity to provide consular services.”

“At this moment, the extremely restricted number of consular workers in Russia prevents us from providing ordinary visa or US citizen services.”

“We recognize this is a big change for visa applicants,” it continued, advising them not to fly to Warsaw without first making an appointment with the Polish embassy.

The statement acknowledged that the relocation to Warsaw, which began this month, was not a “perfect option.”

“We examined a number of variables, including location, travel availability, applicant convenience… the percentage of Russian speakers among our locally involved individuals, and the availability of staff,” it continued.

The distance between Warsaw and Moscow is approximately 1,200 kilometers (750 miles).

Russia has been added to a list of nations where “the United States has no consular representation or where the political or security situation is fragile or unpredictable enough” to prevent consular officials from processing immigrant visa applications, according to the State Department website.

Cuba, Iran, Syria, Yemen, and Venezuela are among the countries on the list that have poor or no direct contacts with the United States.

Russia has added the United States to a list of “unfriendly” countries that require authorisation to hire Russian people, amid a protracted spat over how many diplomats each side can station in the other’s country.

Russian nonimmigrant visa applicants can still apply at any US embassy or consulate abroad as long as they are physically present in that nation, according to a US statement.

In the meantime, only “diplomatic or official visas” will be processed by the US Embassy in Moscow.

