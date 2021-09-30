For ‘Upskirt’ Shots, Hong Kong Has Approved Jail Terms.

Under a rule approved Thursday in Hong Kong aimed at combating voyeurism, people who take non-consensual images up a woman’s skirt face up to five years in prison.

At a time when cameraphones have caused an explosion of such photographs on the internet, the southern Chinese city is the latest authority to pass legislation specifically prohibiting “upskirting.”

Hong Kong lawmakers established four new offenses to the city’s criminal code that deal with image-based sexual violence.

It includes voyeurism, which is the recording of others engaged in intimate activities where they have a reasonable expectation of privacy, as well as the recording or publication of others’ intimate parts.

Upskirting and taking non-consensual photos down a woman’s top are examples of the latter offense.

The law only applies to photos taken “dishonestly” or “for sexual purposes,” and it applies to both public and private locations.

The rule also applies to “deep fake” images, which are photos or films that have been digitally modified to place someone’s face on another’s body.

The measure was greeted positively by campaign groups.

The Association Concerning Sexual Assault Against Women’s Linda S.Y. Wong stated, “We hope that the new offences will help the public and frontline law enforcement personnel realize the irrevocable harm caused by image-based sexual violence.”

Upskirting is illegal in a limited but growing number of nations, including Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Women’s rights groups have long claimed that regions of digitally connected Asia suffer from a particularly severe plague of digital sex crimes, such as spycams and revenge porn, exacerbated by insufficient legislation to prosecute offenders.

South Korea, in particular, has drawn a lot of attention when a number of women committed suicide as a result of intimate photographs being posted online.