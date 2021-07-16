For Those Involved in Northern Ireland’s “Troubles,” the UK has enacted a Statute of Limitations.

According to the Associated Press, the UK government proposes to enact a statute of limitations for people accused of conducting violence in Northern Ireland during the “Troubles.”

The “Troubles” were a three-decade-long bloodbath between British military and Irish republican and British loyalist forces in which over 3,500 people died. With the Good Friday peace pact in 1998, the widespread bloodshed came to a stop. The UK government will adopt a statute of limitations to stop prosecutions for alleged crimes committed by people on both sides of the war.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told legislators in the House of Commons, “We recognize that the prospect of the termination of criminal proceedings will be difficult for some to accept, and this is not a position we take lightly.”

He did say, though, that it was the “greatest way to help Northern Ireland move farther along the road to peace.”

“We understand that with the passage of time, the prospect of justice is diminishing for many, but these proposals, if passed, will extinguish that flickering flame of justice completely and is a moral overreach that cannot be accepted,” said Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.

Lewis told lawmakers that the law will “apply equally to all occurrences relating to the Troubles.” He explained that the shift reflected the increased difficulty of prosecuting persons for crimes committed decades earlier.

The majority of those killed during the “Troubles” were civilians.

“However, we’ve come to the conclusion that this is the best and only way to promote an efficient information retrieval and distribution process,” Lewis added.

He continued, “In reality, it is a terrible acknowledgement of the fundamental reality of where we are.”

According to Lewis, the statute of limitations will be accompanied by a new independent organization entrusted with uncovering and consolidating evidence on deaths and injuries related to the Troubles.

Many militants were released from prison or were not prosecuted for their acts during the Troubles as part of the 1998 peace process.

Many Conservative Party members and the military are pressuring the UK government to drop the prospect of prosecution against veterans who served in Northern Ireland decades ago. Several cases of former soldiers for alleged crimes committed during the Troubles have lately come to a halt.

