For their work on catalysts, a duo has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Benjamin List of Germany and David MacMillan of the United States earned the Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for developing a precise new tool for molecular assembly, according to the panel.

“For their discovery of a precise new tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis,” the couple was honored. The Nobel Committee stated, “This has had a significant impact on medicinal research and has made chemistry greener.”

The 10-million-kronor ($1.1 million, one-million-euro) reward will be split between List and MacMillan, both 53.

List is a director at the Max Planck Institute in Germany, whereas MacMillan is a professor at Princeton University in the United States.

The Nobel Committee of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement that chemists’ ability to synthesize molecules that can make elastic and durable materials, store energy in batteries, or limit the spread of disease is critical to many study areas and companies.

“This task necessitates the use of catalysts, which are chemicals that control and speed chemical reactions without becoming part of the final product,” it continued, noting that scientists previously thought there were only two types of catalysts: metals and enzymes.

In 2000, the researchers independently invented a third sort of organocatalysis, known as “asymmetric organocatalysis,” which relies on tiny organic molecules.

Analysts predicted that the field would be wide open ahead of this year’s announcement.

According to Clarivate, which keeps track of possible Nobel Honor winners, more than 70 researchers met the criteria to be considered for the chemistry prize, based on thousands of citations in scholarly journals.

Last year, the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and Jennifer Doudna of the United States for creating the gene-editing system known as CRISPR-Cas9 – DNA snipping “scissors.”

The Nobel season begins on Thursday with the much-anticipated prize for literature, followed by the prize for peace on Friday, and the economics prize on Monday, October 11.