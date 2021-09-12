For the time being, Guineans who are fed up with Conde embrace the Junta.

Even as African regional leaders encourage Guinea’s new military administration to restore civilian rule as quickly as possible, Guineans fed up with decades of Alpha Conde’s dictatorship are inclined to back the junta – at least for the time being.

On Friday, a 20-meter-wide poster appeared outside the luxury hotel where junta chief Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya met with regional officials in Conakry.

Mamadou Douma Diallo, a 35-year-old driver, expressed surprise and delight at the toppling of the “old” Conde, 83, expressing hopes for brighter days ahead and begging for military backing, at least for now.

“We want Doumbouya to turn Guinea around,” Diallo remarked, claiming that under Conde, suffering was prevalent.

Amadou Diallo, a hotel security, concurred, noting difficult living conditions and increased rice, oil, and fuel prices.

“Everything is in Guinea, but the people have nothing,” Diallo, 40, remarked.

The West African country boasts vast mineral and water resources, but the World Bank estimates that more than 43% of the population lives in poverty.

Despite months of tensions generated by Conde’s contentious decision to seek a third term in October 2020, the putsch stunned most Guineans.

Hundreds of civilians were killed in a crackdown on protesters.

Hundreds of opposition activists were arrested both before and after the election, which Conde won despite widespread concerns about the outcome.

According to media estimates, the flash coup on September 5 killed between 10 and 20 people, mostly Conde loyalists.

There are no specifics on when or where the bodies were buried.

The junta, which is holed up in a grey-walled enclosure near the parliament, communicates only through announcements broadcast on state television.

The coup, which was the third since Guinea gained independence from France in 1958, elicited cheers in certain places.

However, two opposition leaders, Cellou Dalein Diallo and Sidya Toure, who returned to the country on Friday after a ten-month exile, said military intervention was the final option.

Neither party insisted on an election schedule, with Diallo stating that elections should be held as soon as possible.

The junta said late Saturday that negotiations for the promised “inclusive and peaceful transition” would begin on Tuesday.

West African neighbors, for their part, have demanded that constitutional order be restored immediately.

Guinea has been suspended from ECOWAS membership pending the outcome of the regional bloc’s meeting with the junta on Friday.

ECOWAS claims to be working to avoid a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.