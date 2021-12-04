For the time being, Fujimori of Peru cannot be tried for forced sterilization.

Because the claim was not included in his extradition request, a Peruvian judge ruled Friday that former President Alberto Fujimori cannot be punished for the time being over alleged forced sterilizations that occurred during his government.

Hundreds of thousands of impoverished, largely indigenous women were forced sterilized during his final four years in office, according to the discredited ex-leader, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for human rights crimes and corruption.

Chile granted extradition to the former president of Peru from 1990 to 2000 in 2007.

Fujimori may only be tried for the sterilizations if the Chilean Supreme Court authorizes it, according to Judge Rafael Martinez, who earlier approved his extradition.

Currently, prosecution is not possible since “these facts are not among the offences for which his extradition was approved,” Martinez added.

Martinez was tasked with judging if the 1,317 plaintiffs in the sterilization lawsuit, which began in 2002 but has been halted and reopened multiple times, could bring the 83-year-old Fujimori to trial.

As part of a family planning program initiated under Fujimori, an estimated 270,000 Peruvians, many of whom were indigenous people who could not know Spanish, had their fallopian tubes tied.

The goal of the initiative was to lower the birth rate while also boosting economic development. According to official data, 18 women died as a result of the procedures.

The judge has yet to rule on the case’s other six co-defendants, including three previous health ministers.