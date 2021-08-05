For the second week in a row, unemployment claims in the United States have decreased.

According to federal data released on Thursday, fewer Americans claimed for unemployment benefits last week, lowering the carefully monitored gauge of labor market health as the US economy improves.

The Labor Department reported a seasonally adjusted 385,000 new claims filed in the week ending July 31, down from 385,000 the previous week but still somewhat higher than analysts’ expectations.

Even as Covid-19 vaccinations have enabled for a progressive reopening of the economy following major layoffs last year as the pandemic began, claims have remained in the 400,000-range for weeks.

“We expect the labor market to strengthen and employment growth to pick up, however new virus types and near-term labor supply limits are downside risks,” said High Frequency Economics’ Rubeela Farooqi.

Last week’s submissions were 14,000 lower than the downwardly revised amount from the previous week, but they remained above the post-pandemic low of 368,000.

Despite the gains, the data revealed that about 13 million people were getting benefits as of July 17, down roughly 200,000 from the previous week.

During the epidemic, the federal government increased unemployment payments, but several states cut them off early, claiming that they prevented jobless individuals from returning to work.

According to Farooqi, the general drop in those receiving aid is largely related to the discontinuation of those programs.

The Labor Department, on the other hand, said that the number of people seeking assistance under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for freelance workers increased by 1,416 last week.

According to the data, a similar increase in those getting assistance under a program for the long-term unemployed was noted in the week ending July 17.