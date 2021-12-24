For the Second Pandemic Christmas, Bethlehem has been subdued.

Visitors in Santa hats and scouts pounding drums commemorated Christmas Eve in Bethlehem’s Manger Square on Friday, but fewer people went as coronavirus fears overshadowed celebrations for the second year.

The city where Christians believe Jesus was born is usually the center of the festival, with thousands of people crowding the streets and hotels.

However, Israel, which controls all entries to Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, has closed its borders to outsiders in an effort to reduce coronavirus infections caused by the Omicron strain.

“It’s quite unusual,” said Kristel Elayyan, a Dutchwoman who moved to Bethlehem from Jerusalem after marrying a Palestinian.

“You had a bunch of people coming in from different countries to spend Christmas before (the pandemic), and now you know that everyone who is here is probably not a tourist.”

Because of the epidemic last year, Bethlehem’s celebration was drastically reduced, with only a virtual tree lighting and a few of visiting scout units.

The festivities are clearly more lively this year, but they are still a fraction of their regular scale.

“It’s an intriguing experience even if it’s only for a year,” Elayyan said of the pandemic.

“However, given this is the second year and we have no idea what the future holds, it’s a great loss for the people here.”

Rula Maayah, the Palestinian tourism minister, said Bethlehem is once again celebrating “due to the immunizations.”

Before the pandemic, Bethlehem received three million visitors per year on average, with Christmas alone bringing 10,000 guests to the city’s hotels, half of whom were from outside the country.

This year, the municipality attempted to appeal to local visitors from Palestinian villages throughout the Holy Land, according to the municipality.

Some hotels were busy, but the epidemic forced the closure of nearly a fifth of the city’s available rooms, according to Elias Arja, president of the Palestinian Hotel Association.

Despite the fact that Christmas Eve is the most important day of the year in Bethlehem, several shops remained closed on Friday.

Visitors were allowed to ponder almost alone at the grotto where Jesus is claimed to have been born inside the Church of the Nativity.

Hudson Harder, a 21-year-old American student at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, described the experience as “surreal.”

“Of course, there’s a selfish side where you think to yourself, ‘Oh, I get to see this area so empty,’ but on the other hand, you feel bad for the stores and all the money they’re losing.”

The pictures of Popes John Paul II and Francis are just steps away from the basilica.