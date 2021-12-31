For the second day in a row, Desmond Tutu’s body has lain in state in South Africa.

On the day of Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s funeral, the remains of Archbishop Desmond Tutu was laid in state for a second day on Friday, giving South Africans one more chance to pay their respects.

As the cort?ge pulled up to bring back the simple pinewood coffin containing one of South Africa’s titans, a church band, which included a toddler trumpeter, performed outside the church.

Before pall bearers, including Anglican vicars, lifted the casket from a silver Mercerdes SUV hearse, Tutu’s successor, Thabo Makgoba, waved a cup of burning incense over the coffin.

They made their way up the stairwell into the cathedral, where Tutu had been preaching for a decade.

As the remains of Desmond Tutu arrived at the church about 0810 a.m., members of Tutu’s family hugged and consoled one another in front of the church (0610 GMT).

On Sunday, the anti-apartheid legend died peacefully at the age of 90.

His remains will be buried this weekend once he is cremated.

According to a church spokesman, over 2,000 ordinary South Africans of various races and ages passed past his closed casket in southern Africa’s oldest cathedral on Thursday.

Tutu’s ashes will be placed inside the cathedral after a private cremation. The cathedral’s bells have been pealing in his remembrance for 10 minutes at midday every day since Monday.

Tutu stepped down as Archbishop of South Africa in 1996 following a ten-year tenure, and went on to chair the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which exposed the horrors of apartheid in graphic detail.

South Africa is commemorating Tutu’s death with a week of sorrow, with the country’s multicolored flag flying at half-mast across the country and events held every day until his funeral.

Tutu had retired from public life in recent years, weakened by senior age and prostate disease.

His wife, Leah, and four children, as well as several grand and great grandkids, survive him.