For the murderous Panama Sect., the maximum sentence is life in prison.

Prosecutors said a judge on Friday sentenced nine members of a cult to up to 50 years in prison for killing six children and a pregnant mother in a “exorcism” last year.

Investigators discovered a mass grave including seven dead in a remote indigenous area near where they raided an obscure religious group the day before in January 2020.

Six of the casualties were children aged one to seventeen, and the seventh was a pregnant woman between the ages of four and six months. She was the mother of five children under the age of eighteen.

In a so-called “exorcism” ceremony, sect members tied up the victims and killed them with rods, bibles, and machetes, according to a judge.

The wife was murdered in front of her five children and a sixth minor, who were subsequently slaughtered in front of sect members.

Several more were hurt, but they were able to flee the area. They called the cops, who discovered 15 individuals kept captive at the sect’s church, including numerous youngsters.

According to the prosecutor’s office, a court in Changuinola, Panama’s northeast, sentenced seven of the defendants to the maximum prison term of 50 years, and two others to 47 years apiece.