For the first time, the number of new virus cases in Australia has surpassed 1,000.

For the first time during the pandemic, Australia reported over 1,000 new local coronavirus infections on Thursday, as a Delta variant epidemic erupted in Sydney.

For the past 24 hours, the state of New South Wales, which contains the country’s most populated city Sydney, reported a record 1,029 cases of Covid-19.

An outbreak that began in the capital in mid-June has grown to over 15,000 cases and spread to smaller towns and cities across Australia’s crowded southeast, triggering the reinstatement of lockdowns and travel restrictions.

Despite the rising numbers and mounting pressure on hospitals, Gladys Berejiklian, the state’s premier, announced a small relaxation of vaccination restrictions beginning in mid-September.

After New South Wales met its goal of six million vaccinations in a population of around eight million, up to five fully vaccinated persons would be allowed to gather outside in non-hotspot regions.

“That was the solution that fulfilled our community’s mental health and wellbeing while also posing the least risk,” Berejiklian said.

She said that after capacity was increased, the health system was able to cope with the increased demand, promising that “everyone who needs care would get that help.”

It occurred as officials in New South Wales extended stay-at-home orders until September 10, citing growing fears about rising cases in regional areas, which deputy premier John Barilaro characterized as “a tinderbox ready to erupt.”

Meanwhile, the state of Victoria, which is dealing with a lesser outbreak in Melbourne, announced 80 new cases on Thursday.

More than half of Australia’s 25 million population are on lockdown, including residents in Sydney, who have been ordered to stay at home for more than two months.

In recent weeks, Australia’s sluggish vaccine rollout has quickened up as more supplies arrived, with about one-third of Australians now completely vaccinated.

To date, the epidemic has resulted in almost 48,000 illnesses and nearly 1,000 deaths across the country.