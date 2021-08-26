For the First Time Since the Pandemic, South Korea Raises Interest Rates.

South Korea’s central bank hiked interest rates on Thursday, becoming one of the first major economies to do so since borrowing costs fell to record lows following the coronavirus pandemic.

After a policy meeting, the Bank of Korea hiked its main rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent, as the country attempts to rein in rising household debt and a frantic housing market.

Brazil, Russia, Chile, and Mexico are among the countries that have begun to raise interest rates, and investors around the world are waiting to see when the US Federal Reserve will begin to reduce its massive stimulus programs.

Since May 2020, South Korea, the world’s 12th largest economy, has kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 0.5 percent.

The rate hike was the first since November 2018, and it came as bank regulators grappled with rising household debt and an overheated housing market, which some say could jeopardize economic stability.

During the months of April to June, South Korea’s household debt increased by 41.2 trillion won ($353 billion) to a new high of 1,806 trillion won, approximately equal to the country’s GDP.

In a statement, the BOK added, “Household loan growth has quickened, and house prices have continued to rise fast in all sections of the country.”

The country’s “sound recovery” has persisted, according to the report, with “exports maintaining their buoyancy” and “facilities investment showing a robust trend.”

The central bank kept its growth prediction for this year at 4%, but boosted its consumer inflation forecast to 2.1 percent from 1.8 percent, indicating that policy tightening may be on the way.

The increase comes as South Korea experiences the pandemic’s highest infection rates, albeit low by global standards, at approximately 1,000 to 2,000 per day.

The country had previously been held up as an example for how to tackle the epidemic, with the population mainly adhering to social separation and other laws, but due to vaccine supply constraints, the country was slow to begin its vaccine roll-out.