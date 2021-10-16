For the First Time, Russia Exceeds 1,000 Virus Deaths Per Day.

For the first time since the commencement of the coronavirus pandemic, Russia recorded 1,000 deaths in a 24-hour period on Saturday, with the country’s vaccination campaign at a standstill and few limitations in place.

For the third day in a running, an official government tally showed 1,002 deaths and 33,208 new illnesses, establishing new highs for both fatalities and cases.

According to official statistics released for the first time on Saturday, only 32 percent of Russians are properly immunized.

The infection has spread unabated due to a lack of rigorous limitations, however a few of locations have reintroduced QR codes for public access.

Despite calling the immunization rate “unacceptably” low and stating that authorities must ensure “the economy continues to work,” the Kremlin has refrained from reintroducing substantial measures.

It also stated that Russia’s medical system was not “overburdened” and that it was ready to accommodate the growing number of patients.

Russians have been blamed by authorities for the spreading epidemic.

This week, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko blamed them for their “aggression,” while Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said everything had been done to allow the population to “save their lives by getting vaccinated.”

Despite the fact that some Russian-developed vaccines have been available for months, many individuals are still skeptical of vaccines.

According to independent studies, more than half of Russians do not intend to obtain a vaccination.

“Vaccination is the most important preventive action that can help safeguard a person and avert a tragic outcome,” Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on national television on Saturday.

Residents in Moscow questioned the effectiveness of vaccinations in interviews on Saturday.

Alexei Kuznetsov, a 48-year-old entrepreneur, said, “How many people die per day from the flu, heart attacks, or strokes?” He noted that he had not been vaccinated.

“I’m not sure why this particular figure is creating so much consternation.”

Most people who haven’t come into touch with the virus, according to Anna Nazarova, a 25-year-old anaesthesiologist, “do not realize the possible implications.”

“A better campaign is needed to get more people vaccinated,” she told AFP.

The death toll from Covid in Russia has risen to 222,315 people, the most in Europe, despite officials being accused of downplaying the seriousness of the outbreak.

According to the Rosstat statistics office, more than 400,000 individuals in Russia had died from the coronavirus by the end of August, based on a broader definition of deaths attributable to the virus.