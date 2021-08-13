For the first time in history, the number of people who identify as “white” in the United States has decreased.

According to the most recent 2020 census data released Thursday, the number of Americans who identify as “white” has decreased for the first time.

According to the Census Bureau, the United States has become “more racially and ethnically diverse” and “more urbanized” in the last ten years.

Between 2010 and 2020, the “white” population fell by 8.6%, a first since the first census was done in 1790.

It is still the largest ethnic group in the country, accounting for 204 million people or 61.6 percent of the population last year. People who identified as white made up 72.4 percent a decade ago.

According to Nicholas Jones of the bureau’s population division, “improvements” on census questionnaires, as well as “certain demographic changes,” had “primarily” influenced the results, as had “new methods” compared to the 2010 report.

Over the last decade, the group “white and some other race” – African- or Asian-Americans, for example – grew by 316 percent to 235 million people.

It is usual in the United States to classify oneself by ethnic origins, and the census form specifically asks for “race” identification.

African Americans make up 12.4 percent of the population (41 million people), a percentage that has been relatively constant over the last decade.

Meanwhile, the Asian-American population increased by 35.5 percent to 20 million individuals (six percent of the US population).

Native Americans make about 1.1 percent of the population in the United States.

The number of persons identifying as Hispanic — an ethnicity, not a race – increased by 23%, accounting for 62 million people in the United States, or 18% of the overall population.

According to Mark Perry of the Census Bureau, the data also shows that population increases were concentrated “nearly entirely in urban regions.”

The findings of the census are crucial in determining electoral representation across all 50 US states, as well as the distribution of billions of dollars in federal money, particularly for schools and hospitals.

The census has a significant political impact because it is used to decide how many members each state receives in Congress’ House of Representatives.

Workers hope to count everyone who lives in the country, including homeless people, residents of elderly homes, and unauthorized immigrants.

The massive project is always difficult, but it was hampered last year by the pandemic, as well as the contentious administration of former President Donald Trump.