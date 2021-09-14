For The First Time In Decades, Bahrain’s Jews Worship In Public.

Ebrahim Nonoo is leading prayer services in Manama’s restored synagogue for the first time in decades, bringing Jewish customs into the open after decades of private devotion.

Since 1947, when the Gulf country’s only synagogue was destroyed in unrest at the commencement of the Arab-Israeli conflict, Bahrain’s small Jewish population of roughly 50 people has practiced their faith behind closed doors.

However, when Bahrain normalized relations with Israel a year ago as part of the Abraham Accords, a set of US-brokered deals with Arab countries, it “opened everything up,” according to Nonoo.

The 61-year-old told AFP, “We’re really glad to be out in the open.”

In the heart of the capital, Manama, is a tiny white-painted synagogue with wood-framed windows. It was recently renovated for 60,000 Bahraini dinars ($159,000) at a cost of 60,000 Bahraini dinars.

Inside, there are navy blue cushions on wooden seats, a large screen on which prayers are aired, and a wooden podium, or bimah, on which holy texts in Arabic, English, and Hebrew are kept.

“Because we have a fully functional synagogue in Bahrain, we can enhance Jewish life,” Nonoo remarked.

“We have the power to attract Jews to the synagogue on a regular basis, and we want them to do so.”

On September 15, 2020, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates defied Arab orthodoxy by breaking ties with Israel until it reached a peace agreement with the Palestinians, and Sudan and Morocco followed suit.

Palestinian critics called the action a “betrayal,” but it was a benefit for Bahrain’s Jews.

They celebrated their first Shabbat services at the synagogue in 74 years last month, surrounded by diplomats and expatriate Jews.

Worshippers eat bread and sip grape juice after reading short prayers from a book borrowed from the synagogue library, which is centered by a silver menorah, or ceremonial lampstand.

The reintroduction of public prayer, according to Rabbi Elie Abadie, chairman of the Gulf Jewish communities’ association, is “renewing our past in the region.”

“For almost 2,000 years, Jewish public prayers were heard in this region, but sadly, they were ended in 1947,” he stated. “Resuming them feels like returning home.”

Even after the synagogue was decommissioned, Jews in Bahrain continued to play an important role in business and public life.

Nancy Khedouri, a Bahraini Jewish politician, is one example of someone who thinks that the opening up of Jewish culture will attract foreign visitors.

“A growing number of Jews are interested in visiting the region, dreaming up new chances and eager to learn from those who have already there. Brief News from Washington Newsday.