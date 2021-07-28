For the first time in 40 years, a US officer has been invited to appear on a Taiwanese military television show:

According to a local newspaper, a US military officer will appear as a guest on a Taiwan Defense Ministry television program, making him the first serving official to do so since the two countries severed formal diplomatic ties more than four decades ago.

According to United Daily News, Col. Brady Crosier, a U.S. Army foreign area officer attached to the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the de facto embassy on the island, was asked to talk on military cooperation during WWII.

Crosier will assist remember the First American Volunteer Group (AVG), widely known as the Flying Tigers, on its 80th anniversary. The 1st AVG was one of several American air units organized to assist the Republic of China government in its Pacific theater campaign against Japan.

The nationalist ROC lost the Chinese Civil Conflict shortly after the war to Mao Zedong’s Communist Party, which established the People’s Republic of China on the mainland in 1949 while the defeated government retreated to Taiwan, where it still bears the ROC designation.

