For the First Time, Coronavirus Strikes the Olympic Village

On Saturday, as the Games Village was hit by its first coronavirus case, six days before the pandemic-delayed event begins, the Tokyo Olympics’ chief tried to calm “worried” competitors.

The positive test for an anonymous person in the Village has raised concerns about biosecurity as thousands of competitors flock to Japan for the Games, which will be held mostly without spectators.

Approximately 11,000 competitors, as well as tens of thousands of officials and media, are flying in for the Games, which begin on Friday despite huge public worry about an infection outbreak.

The capital is still in the grip of a coronavirus outbreak, with recent days seeing the largest number of cases since January.

The positive test in the Village, one of 15 Games-related incidents confirmed on Saturday — the highest number this month – was not disclosed. According to Japanese media, the afflicted person was from another country.

At a press conference, Masa Takaya, spokesman for the Tokyo organizing committee, said, “That was the very first incidence in the Village that was reported during the screening test.”

“This person is currently confined to a hotel,” Takaya explained.

Seiko Hashimoto, the Games’ chief executive, said she understood the athletes’ concerns, which include coronavirus risks, a stringent testing schedule, and the pressure of competing.

“It’s likely that athletes traveling to Japan are nervous. “I get it,” she explained. “That is why we need to be really transparent.”

In March of last year, the Olympics were postponed for a year because to the global spread of Covid-19.

Several athletes have raised concern about the new Games’ conditions, which include temperature checks, hand sanitizer, and regular testing.

Liz Cambage, an Australian basketball player, resigned due to concerns about her mental health in the “terrifying” biosecure cocoon, and Sarah Davies, a British weightlifter, said: “Genuinely, seems like we’re in prison.”

The Games’ organizers promised complete transparency about incidents in the Village and urged participants to follow the anti-coronavirus rules.

Toshiro Muto, CEO of Tokyo 2020, stated that competitors would be tested every day, and that “if someone tests positive, that person would be segregated immediately, regardless of whether there are any close interactions or not.”

“We are doing everything we can to prevent any Covid outbreaks,” Hashimoto added. If an outbreak occurs, we will ensure that we have a plan in place to deal with it.”

With significant levels of skepticism in opinion polls, the Japanese public has consistently remained skeptical about the Games. Brief News from Washington Newsday.