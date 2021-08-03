For the First Time, China Hosts Russian Troops for Strategic Military Drills

As part of improving ties between Beijing and Moscow, China has welcomed Russian forces to perform joint strategic maneuvers on its territory for the first time next week.

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Lieutenant General Liu Xiaowu, deputy commander of the Western Theater Command and commanding officer of Chinese forces in the upcoming exercise, presented a bouquet of flowers to members of the Russian military delegation visiting ahead of the Zapad-Interaction, or West-Interaction, drills set to take place over the weekend.

According to a readout released Monday by the Chinese Defense Ministry, Liu “remarked that in the environment of huge changes and epidemics, this is the first cooperative strategic exercise by Russian troops in China.”

The ministry also emphasized that this is the Russian and Chinese military’ fourth consecutive joint training exercise, following the Vostok (East) 2018, Tsentr (Center) 2019, and Kavkaz (Caucasus) 2020 exercises, all of which took place in different parts of Russia.

The latest Zapad-Interaction training will take place primarily near Qingtongxia in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region of northwest China, and will take place as the United States withdraws the last of its troops from neighboring Afghanistan, a country in which both China and Russia seek long-term stability.

The drills would involve 10,000 personnel from both countries, as well as various types of aircraft, armament, equipment, and vehicles. The forces will “set up a combined command, develop plans, and conduct training in mixed combat groups, in order to increase the troops’ joint anti-terrorism capabilities.”

Colonel-General Alexander Fomin, Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister, took part in a virtual conference commemorating the 94th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army of China on Monday as word of the ceremony broke.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Fomin “noted that Russian-Chinese military cooperation is marked by strong dynamics of development, continual expansion of areas of interaction, and a high intensity of contacts.”

“The two countries regularly undertake cooperative combat training activities, and China is one of the most active participants in the International Army Games,” he added.

