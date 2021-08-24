For the First Time As Vice President, Kamala Harris Criticizes China.

During possibly the most notable foreign policy address of her vice presidency so far, Kamala Harris chastised China for what she called coercion and intimidation in the South China Sea, while reaffirming US security commitments to Asia.

In prepared remarks, Harris told a gathering at Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay on Tuesday that the US was ready to defend allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific against threats to the existing rules-based order, a region that the US is focusing its attention and resources on now more than ever.

Beijing “continues to force, threaten, and establish claims to the great bulk of the South China Sea,” according to Harris. The arbitral tribunal judgement from 2016 dismissed these false claims.”

“Beijing’s actions continue to erode the rules-based order and pose a threat to national sovereignty. In the face of these dangers, the United States stands with its allies and partners,” she said at a Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy event.

They were Harris’ most forceful anti-China remarks to date, and her first as vice president. They arrived at a time when Chinese state-run news outlets were attempting to persuade China’s neighbors that the United States would likely abandon its security commitments in the region following its botched Afghan exit.

The vice president’s visit was overshadowed by current Middle East developments. She responded to concerns about the evacuations in Kabul and elsewhere, but said her trip to Singapore was about reiterating long-standing US interests and commitments in Asia, where the US has treaty partners.

Harris repeated much of the Biden administration’s constant use of terminology when engaging with Southeast Asia, which analysts view as being in the midst of escalating US-China competition, saying the US would commit “time and energy” to cement its partnerships in the region.

Harris, who is now the most senior member of President Joe Biden’s cabinet to visit the region, emphasized openness and inclusion, as well as shared interests and mutual advantages. She also referenced the United States’ pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific, ASEAN centrality, the Quad, and freedom of navigation, all of which are well-known policy terms.

Her foreign policy speech includes a key allusion to the United States’ stance being “for, not against.” This is a condensed version of the information.