For the First Time, an invasive fish with venomous spines has been discovered in UK waters.

The lionfish, a potentially lethal and invasive fish, has been caught in Dorset, United Kingdom, in what is thought to be a first for the region. Scientists are now trying to figure out what brought this particular fish to the area, as well as what impact its presence may have on local ecosystems.

Lionfish are noted for their huge, spiky dorsal spines and are found in the South Pacific and Indian Oceans. The species may “deliver a poisonous sting that can persist for days” via these spines, according to the National Ocean Service. A lionfish sting can cause “severe discomfort, sweating, respiratory difficulty, and even paralysis,” according to the CDC.

In addition to their dreadful reputation on a personal level, lionfish are classified as an invasive species, which means their existence has the potential to endanger entire ecosystems. The species has thrived in the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean over the last fifteen years, all of which are far from their original region.

Lionfish populations have grown in nonnative regions because they are mostly carnivores with few predators, exerting constant stress on coral reef environments.

Scientists are afraid that lionfish could represent a hazard to the marine ecosystems of the United Kingdom if the species thrives.

According to The Independent, Arfon Summer, 39, is alleged to have caught this specific lionfish at Chesil Beach in the south of England. The six-inch fish is a remarkable first for the region, having never been seen before in British waters.

To completely comprehend how the species may have reached in the UK, more research is required. Many people believe that lionfish populations have spread partly as a result of their popularity in aquariums, with the fish escaping or being dumped by their owners. Their emergence in UK seas, however, may have a logical explanation due to their prevalence in the Mediterranean.

Dr. Oliver Crimmen, Senior Curator of Fish at London’s Natural History Museum, noted, “It’s necessary to verify the circumstances of the catch, and to collect the body if possible to determine which species of lionfish it is.” “If it arrived in the UK on its own from more southern latitudes, this may be bad news because it is such a potentially invasive species,” he continued.

