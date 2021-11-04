For the fifth week in a row, jobless claims in the United States have decreased.

The number of new applications for unemployment benefits in the United States fell for the fifth week in a row, according to the government, as the labor market continues to recover.

The Labor Department announced 269,000 new seasonally adjusted unemployment benefit claims in the week ending October 30, fewer than predicted and the lowest weekly level since the Covid-19 outbreak began, when the number skyrocketed into the millions.

As of the week ended October 16, the most recent week for which statistics was available, approximately 2.7 million people were receiving benefits under all jobless assistance programs.

Throughout 2021, unemployment claims had been trending lower as vaccinations allowed businesses to reopen and laid-off workers to return to work, however the Delta wave of Covid-19 has slowed the fall in recent weeks.

The Labor Department will release the October jobs report on Friday, which could show hiring picking up following a dismal September payrolls report, albeit it will not include the week of the most recent claims report.