For the Christmas Shopper Carnage, a German man is in jail.

A German man accused of killing five people, including a baby, when he plowed his car into shoppers in the southwestern city of Trier will go on trial on Thursday.

When the 51-year-old sped down a pedestrian street in the run-up to last Christmas, he was alleged to be suffering from psychological issues and under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities have not disclosed the man’s name, but he faces 18 counts of attempted murder and another 14 counts of serious bodily harm in addition to the five murder accusations.

Due to his documented psychiatric concerns, judges in the city’s regional court will evaluate whether the guy, about whom little is known publicly, was entirely or partially responsible for the conduct.

According to authorities, the accused suffers from psychosis, and could only give an approximate and sometimes inconsistent account of events, according to an expert evaluation produced prior of the trial.

At the time, police investigations ruled out any political, terrorist, or religious motive.

Rather, the man’s personal circumstances are alleged to have frustrated him.

According to the accusation, the guy indiscriminately targeted passers-by while driving his SUV, with the goal of murdering or injuring as many as possible.

The truck sped between 600 yards and one kilometer, sparking chaos and leaving a path of broken glass and debris throughout the city’s cobblestone streets.

The man stepped out of his automobile and was arrested once it came to a halt.

A nine-week-old newborn girl and her father, 45, were among the victims, while the infant’s mother and the couple’s one-and-a-half-year-old son were seriously injured.

Among those murdered were a 73-year-old woman, a 52-year-old cyclist, and a 25-year-old student.

Following the incidents, a police spokeswoman told reporters, “It’s a horrific scenario.” Many of the survivors were traumatized.

The trial is expected to last until January at the earliest.

In recent years, Germany has experienced a series of automobile rampages in which the drivers had psychological issues.

The most dangerous of them occurred in January 2019, when a German drove into crowds on New Year’s Eve in the western cities of Bottrop and Essen, injuring eight people. Later, he was committed to a psychiatric facility.

The events in Trier also brought to mind the 2016 Islamist attack on a Berlin Christmas market, which claimed the lives of 12 people.