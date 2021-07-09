For the ‘American Century,’ Biden is pushing for massive infrastructure spending.

President Joe Biden reinforced his enormous infrastructure spending plans in a speech on Wednesday, encouraging the country to modernize and create “an American century.”

“We have to conceive greater, we have to act bolder, and we have to rebuild better,” he said in an address in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Biden said that his measures would usher in “an American century,” alluding to Ronald Reagan’s famous declaration in 1984 that the expanding economy would usher in “morning in America.”

The Democrat, who has been travelling crucial voting districts to promote his proposal, argued for both of the concepts currently being debated in a sharply divided Congress.

The first, worth an estimated $1 trillion, has bipartisan support and would fund major road and bridge reconstruction, as well as the removal of hazardous lead pipes from water systems and the extension of high-speed internet.

The second package, which might be far larger, would boost public education, childcare, and other high-cost areas of what Biden calls “human infrastructure.” This has no Republican support, but if Democrats band together, it could pass the House of Representatives using a rarely utilized legislative technique.

In the first plan, Biden expressed hope, saying, “I believe we’ll get it done.” Biden’s triumph would be a remarkable victory in a metropolis where the two parties rarely agree on anything.

According to Biden, this so-called “hard infrastructure” would be “the cornerstone for a strong, durable, and competitive economy.”

However, he stressed a more ambitious Democratic wish list in a second package, claiming that a better educated society was required “to genuinely win the twenty-first century and once again lead the globe.”

He went on to say that “we need to invest in our people,” laying out plans for universal free pre-school and two years of free community college following high school, for a total of 14 years of state-funded education rather than the existing 12.

“Does anyone believe that, in the twenty-first century, 12 years of schooling is sufficient, considering the rapid changes in technology and across the board?” Biden was curious.

“Any nation that out-educates us will out-compete us,” he said.