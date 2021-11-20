For Russia’s Rescue Dog, it’s Back On All Fours With Titanium Paws.

Monika, a Russian rescue dog, has been equipped with four prosthetic titanium paws as part of a costly and intricate operation funded by a crowd-funding campaign.

The petite beige pug is still frail and fatigued two weeks after the treatment, but she’s on her feet again.

Sergei Gorshkov, the vet who accomplished the difficult operation, said, “Luck and experience played a part.”

The 33-year-old from Novosibirsk, Siberia, has fitted mechanical limbs to more than 30 animal patients, including a cat who received a triple transplant.

But this was his first time doing the procedure on a dog.

Monika had traveled a long distance for this life-altering procedure. Volunteers discovered her in a jungle near Krasnodar, a southern Russian city 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles) away from Gorshkov’s facility.

Her four legs were all swollen and bloody stumps.

“Nobody knows for sure what happened to her. Some volunteers believe her paws were severed in an act of cruelty “AFP quoted Gorshkov as saying.

Monika, who is believed to be between the ages of two and four, could have met the same fate as hundreds other stray dogs that are found injured: she could have been put down or simply left to die.

Fortunately, she was placed in the capable hands of Alla Leonkina, a Krasnodar volunteer.

Monika was in a “bad state,” Leonkina recalled, and she and a friend took care of her for nearly a year.

While caring for Monika, she learned about Gorshkov’s facility and decided to fund the surgery through an internet campaign.

They had 400,000 rubles ($5,400, 4,800 euros) in a month, which was a significant number for Russia.

Monika travelled to Siberia, according to Leonkina, and sat next to her on the plane.

The prosthetic titanium legs, which were created using a 3D printer, were also funded through the campaign.

Monika’s bones, according to Gorshkov, will expand and adapt to the mechanical limbs “like antlers on a deer.”

Monika will be able to walk into her new home after she has recovered.