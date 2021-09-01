For Russians, a German guy attempted to spy on Parliament.

A German security business employee was on trial on Wednesday for allegedly passing on floor plans of parliament buildings to Russian secret services, a scandal that has strained relations between Berlin and Moscow even further.

Jens F., 56, is suspected of passing over a CD-Rom containing more than 300 files of floor plans of facilities used by the German Bundestag to the Russian embassy’s military attache in 2017.

At the time, the military attaché in position was thought to be a member of Russia’s GRU military intelligence arm. Meanwhile, the suspect works for a security firm hired by the Bundestag.

Prosecutor Frank Stuppi read the charge sheet in front of a Berlin court, accusing the man of espionage.

At the start of the trial, the suspect made no statements.

The court heard that the suspect was given a plea bargain with a sentence ranging from 20 months to two years in prison, but he declined.

Jens F. had been urged by the defense not to enter a plea because there was no evidence that he had given the information to the Russians.

The prosecution’s case, according to defense counsel Friedrich Humke, is based on his client’s life as an army officer in former communist East Germany.

Prosecutor Stuppi agreed that other persons might have had access to the floor plans, but insisted that the indictment was based on the files’ path.

When the data were saved and how they were stored were key signs, he said.

The case is anticipated to be heard until the end of September by the court.

Spiegel magazine said without identifying its sources that the suspect was a former officer of the East German army’s 9th tank division.

He also worked informally for the feared Stasi secret police between 1984 and 1990, according to Spiegel.

The case comes at a time when Berlin and Moscow are at odds over a succession of espionage cases, the assassination and imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and serial cyberattacks against the West.

The West has accused Russia of poisoning Navalny in August 2020 using the Soviet-era nerve toxin Novichok, which the Kremlin denies.

Before returning to Moscow many months later, Navalny was treated in Berlin. Navalny was detained upon arrival at the airport, prompting calls for his release from the West.

A Russian scientist working in Germany was seized by German authorities in June. Brief News from Washington Newsday.