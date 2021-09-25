For poorer countries, France will double the doses of Covid vaccine.

In a video aired during the Global Citizen concert in Paris on Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron committed to quadruple the amount of vaccine doses sent to poorer countries to 120 million.

“The problem is that immunization is certainly quite late in other continents,” he said. “We must go faster and stronger.

He went on to say, “France vows to double the number of doses it gives.” “We will increase the number of dosages supplied from 60 million to 120 million.”

He said that this was more than the doses given in France so far.

The United States stated on Wednesday that it would double its vaccine gift, bringing its total contribution to 1.1 billion doses.

President Joe Biden called the pandemic a “all-hands-on-deck” situation, adding that “other high-income countries must deliver on their own aspirations.”

500 million doses have been pledged by the European Union.

In a video message to the United Nations on Tuesday, China’s President Xi Jinping vowed a total of two billion doses by the end of the year, repeating a figure earlier stated by Chinese authorities.

It was unclear how many would be sold and how many would be donated.

In his remarks, Macron also stated that France would collaborate with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in order to assist African countries with their immunization roll-out.

According to Macron, France would also devote 20% of the special funds it obtained from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to programs aimed at reviving African economies.

“If all the big powers follow France’s lead, we will reach a total of $100 billion for Africa,” he continued.

Finally, Macron announced that France would spend 330 million euros to improve education in the country.

The World Health Organization’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has repeatedly decried the inequity of the large disparity in vaccine dose distribution between affluent and poor countries.

He added earlier this month, “I will not remain silent when the firms and nations that control the worldwide supply of vaccines believe the world’s poor should be content with leftovers.”

During an African Union summit earlier this month, African leaders asked for the opportunity to purchase vaccine doses for their people.

According to an AFP assessment based on official sources, Africa’s 53 countries, which have a combined population of almost 1.3 billion people, had received a total of 10 vaccine doses per 100 individuals.

The United States and Canada, on the other hand, have a population. Brief News from Washington Newsday.