For Playing At Neighbor’s House, Mother Allegedly Burns 9-Year-Old Daughter’s Hand

For playing at a neighbor’s house, a 35-year-old woman in Bengaluru, India, allegedly beat her 9-year-old daughter with a wooden log and burned her hand with a candle.

According to The Times of India, the alleged incident occurred in the third week of June, but police were notified Monday after the unidentified girl was taken to a hospital in Hebbal with injuries to her right hand. After observing burn marks on the girl’s hand, doctors informed authorities.

A female officer took a statement from the youngster, who claimed that her mother, who was not named in the report, had hit her and burned her hand.

“I was having fun at a friend’s place. My mother had left the house to go to work. She lost control when she returned after seeing me at their residence. According to The Times of India, “after taking me home, she hit me with a wooden log and afterwards burned my right hand with a candle,” the girl told the officer.

When the girl fell while playing on Monday, she was injured on the same hand.

The girl informed the police, “My mother took me to the hospital, and physicians asked me about the burn marks.”

According to India Today, police filed a case against the mother under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (voluntarily causing harm with dangerous objects) and relevant parts of the Juvenile Justice Act in response to the girl’s testimony.

The mother was taken into custody, but she was later freed on station bail.

The mother denied using a candle to burn her daughter’s hand and said she just smacked her with a wood.

According to the police, the woman was divorced from her husband and now resides in RT Nagar with their second daughter. The couple’s eldest daughter and husband also live apart. According to authorities, the 35-year-old woman took on odd jobs to make ends meet.

“The woman claims she was enraged when she saw the youngster at the house of the neighbor, who constantly spoke poorly of her,” police told The Times of India.