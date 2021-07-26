For one sauce sachet, a woman reveals an insane amount of McDonald’s packaging.

After making a mistake on her order, a woman claims to have received an incredible quantity of packing from McDonald’s for only one sauce packet.

Monikaw treated herself to a cheeky Maccas, but she forgot to order the main course—a burger—with her order. Instead, she ended up ordering just one 25ml sauce packet from the restaurant via UberEats in an unknown location.

Monikaw posted a video to TikTok of herself opening up her package in scenes that resembled pass-the-parcel. The sauce was packaged in one of the fast-food restaurants’ huge brown bags, which are generally used for large orders.

She records herself unloading the well-protected sauce, which has been packed in five paper bags, each one smaller than the previous.

As she finally tips out her cheap sauce, which has even been packed with napkins, awkward laughs can be heard in the background of the video, which was uploaded on Friday.

“I am genuinely sorry I thought I also ordered a burger,” Monikaw captioned the video, which has been viewed over 12 million times.

The on-screen captions in the film, which can be seen here, went into further information, as Monikaw wrote: “I accidently ordered one solitary sauce on UberEats and McDonald’s chose to do this.”

“All I wanted was a burger and some sauce for the fries,” she said in the comments. We’ve been canceled because we despise trees.”

The video has sparked debate online, with some accusing the restaurant of wasting material and others sympathizing with the staff packing such a small order. Monikaw, on the other hand, has been accused of staging the whole incident.

“This is funny, but the waste of bags,” Kairi said.

“You wasted their time, so they’re wasting yours,” OrdinaryNebula reasoned.

“They were petty,” Lena concluded.

“Is there really no one talking about the quantity of waste?” Charlie Obregon wondered.

Jathonderulo / Khadija, seeing the resemblance to a childhood pastime, wrote: “Should have done pass the parcel.”

“How do you unintentionally order a single sauce?” Aidan D. wondered.

"How do you unintentionally order a single sauce?" Aidan D. wondered.

The White Death, suspecting the video was staged, wrote: "A brief query,.