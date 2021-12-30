For New Zealand’s great Taylor, the Bangladesh Series has become a farewell tour.

The decision by New Zealand great Ross Taylor to retire from Test cricket after the upcoming Bangladesh series has heightened the importance of the two matches, which begin on Saturday at Mt Maunganui’s Bay Oval.

It’s become a farewell to Taylor, a cricketing great who struck the winning runs when the Black Caps won their first World Test title this year.

Taylor will play a series of one-day internationals against Australia and the Netherlands after the Tests before retiring from international cricket.

While he dislikes the term “farewell tour” being used to describe the final months of his career, the 110-Test veteran accepts it.

“It doesn’t sit well with me,” he admitted, “but I know it has to be done.”

“I would have preferred to just pluck the stumps, but it gives my family, friends, and supporters one last opportunity to see me.”

It will also provide him the opportunity to add to his 19 Test centuries and closing in on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand record of 24 centuries.

Bangladesh has never triumphed in New Zealand, losing nine of their last five visits and failing to even scrape a draw in rain-affected Tests as they struggle to adjust from their slow-turning home wickets to the Black Caps’ customary pace-friendly green tops.

They arrived in New Zealand after losing a 2-0 home series to Pakistan and without talismanic batsman Shakib al Hasan, who withdrew after being selected, and Mahmudullah, who recently retired.

Liton Das shone against Pakistan, particularly in the first Test, with innings of 114 and 59, while his greatest performance in New Zealand was 33 at the Basin Reserve two years ago, when Bangladesh were defeated by an innings and 12 runs.

After a shooter opened fire at a mosque near the Hagley Oval stadium as the predominantly Muslim Bangladesh squad arrived for prayers before a practice session, the 2019 tour was shattered and the final Test in Christchurch was canceled.

Taylor stated it would be nice to play his final Test in Christchurch, and that his biggest success was establishing himself as a Test player, a position he presently holds in 38th place all-time. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.