For ‘Natural Experiments,’ a trio of economists has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics.

The Nobel Economics Prize was awarded on Monday to Canadian David Card, Israeli-American Joshua Angrist, and Dutch-American Guido Imbens for their insights into the labor market and “natural experiments,” according to the jury.

The Nobel committee praised the researchers for giving “new insights into the labor market” and demonstrating “what inferences about cause and effect may be made from natural experiments,” according to a statement.

Card, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who was born in Canada in 1956, received half of the 10-million-kronor ($1.1 million, one million euro) prize “for his empirical contributions to labor economics.”

Card’s research has focused on the implications of minimum wages on the labor market, as well as immigration and education.

The other half was split between Angrist, a 61-year-old MIT professor, and Imbens, a 58-year-old Stanford professor, “for their analytical contributions to the investigation of causal linkages.”

They demonstrated the importance of accurate cause and effect conclusions.

The three prizewinners “In economics, they’ve revolutionized empirical work. They’ve demonstrated that it’s feasible to answer significant issues even when a randomized experiment isn’t practicable “In announcing the prize, Nobel Committee member Eva Mork told reporters.

The trio was recognized for their work with “natural experiments,” in which “chance events or policy changes result in groups of people being treated differently, similar to clinical trials in medicine.”

The award was given to US economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson last year for their work on auction theories and establishing new auction structures.

The economics prize was the only one not included in Alfred Nobel’s will, which established five prizes. Nobel, a Swedish philanthropist and inventor, died in 1896.

It was instead established in 1968 thanks to a contribution from the Swedish central bank, earning it the moniker “fake Nobel.”