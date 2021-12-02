For Mainland Travel, Hong Kong Has Launched A China-Style Tracking App.

Local officials said Thursday that Hong Kongers traveling to China will need to download a tracking software similar to those used on the mainland in order to comply with Beijing’s strict coronavirus requirements.

Under certain circumstances, the app will allow mainland authorities to access a person’s travel records.

It comes at a time when many Hong Kong residents are concerned about their privacy as Beijing tightens down on opposition.

Users will be required to register their name and address, as well as permission to their information being shared with Chinese authorities, under the new “Hong Kong Health Code.”

The Hong Kong initiative uses a color-coded warning system depending on a person’s risk of exposure to the coronavirus, similar to movement-tracking apps in China.

According to Government Chief Information Officer Victor Lam, the app will only provide Chinese authorities access to a person’s travel information if they are diseased or in danger.

“Visit records will not be automatically provided to mainland or Macau authorities,” Lam said, adding that users must consent to the sharing of their information.

The app is part of Hong Kong’s endeavor to comply with China’s rigorous zero-covid policy and gain Beijing’s approval to reopen their border.

The administration has yet to set a date for the reopening of the border.

The government of Hong Kong, according to Secretary for Innovation and Technology Alfred Sit, has no plans to implement the Health Code locally.

The program tracks a person’s activities by importing information from Hong Kong’s current local contact tracing app, which raised privacy concerns when it was first released a year ago.

When visiting Hong Kong locations such as government buildings, restaurants, and bars, “Leave Home Safe” relies on users scanning QR codes.

That digital footprint is anonymous and is linked to a phone number rather than a person and is saved in a device’s memory.

Despite this, many Hong Kong residents have shunned the app, preferring to fill out paper forms rather than scan QR codes at restaurants.

However, from next week, it will be required in all restaurants, gyms, and cinemas.

The new Health Code app, according to Francis Fong, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, should be separated from local contact-tracing procedures.

“People will be concerned about real-name registration,” Fong told AFP.

“The easiest way to minimize the impact on companies, such as restaurants, is to keep the new app separate.”