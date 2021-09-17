For Lukashenko, there is no way out, according to Belarus’ opposition leader.

Exiled opposition leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had “no way out” a year after disputed elections, urging France to utilize its relations with Russia to intensify pressure on the autocratic leader.

In an interview with Agence France-Presse, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who, like many of the international community, believes she was the actual winner of last summer’s polls, said that foreign powers and the Belarusian people must continue to urge the regime for free and fair elections.

She said she was pleased with her travel to France this week, which concludes on Saturday, and that she was “not disappointed” that there had been no follow-up meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to a previous meeting in Lithuania last year.

Tikhanovskaya, who met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier this week, said France and other states should act as mediators to reach an agreement on new elections that would oust Lukashenko.

“I am confident that we will be able to move our country to fresh elections in a peaceful manner,” she stated. “However, in order to do so, we must be consistent in our effort and use every chance, consistently fighting and resisting.”

“The international community’s backing, which creates many points of pressure on the dictatorship, will convince the regime that there is no way out of this crisis and that the only thing they can do is talk to the Belarusian people.”

She emphasized the importance of France, which has a working relationship with Russia. Analysts believe that Moscow’s assistance is critical to Lukashenko’s ability to maintain power.

“France has a strong connection with Russia and… may act as a middleman in this process,” he said. France can find ways to interact with the regime’s remaining supporters.”

She claimed that while EU sanctions were working, Lukashenko’s primary goal was to “stay in power and continue to torment the Belarusian people.”

“In Belarus, we must avoid stasis; we require dynamism.”

“The regime will undoubtedly collapse,” she said. It’s impossible to run a country if you don’t have anyone’s respect.”

Tikhanovskaya, who is now residing in Lithuania, was forced to flee Belarus after her blogger husband Sergei Tikhanovsky was disqualified and imprisoned, forcing her to flee the country.

She is unable to speak with her imprisoned spouse since “relatives cannot communicate with inmates in Belarus, only through a lawyer.”

Her husband, she said, is a “very strong person” who “would never give up.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.